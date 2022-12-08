Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In defence of woodlice and their complicated sex lives

By Stuart Reynolds, Emeritus Professor of Biology, University of Bath
Share this article
Lots of adults dislike woodlice. Some are physically revolted by them. But this distaste is cultural rather than innate, since most small children are well-disposed towards woodlice and happy to handle them. Some people even keep them as pets.

Woodlice are tiny, don’t bite, move slowly and are generally unthreatening. They are part of biological processes essential to life. So what’s not to like?

Part of the problem…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World Cup's 'middle income trap' – why breaking into soccer's elite is so hard to do (as Morocco might soon find out)
~ What are Iran's morality police? A scholar of the Middle East explains their history
~ Traditional Buddhist teachings exclude LGBTQ people from monastic life, but change is coming slowly
~ People can have food sensitivities without noticeable symptoms – long-term consumption of food allergens may lead to behavior and mood changes
~ White teachers often talk about Black students in racially coded ways
~ China's Belt and Road infrastructure projects could help or hurt oceans and coasts worldwide
~ Why farmers in northern Ghana go to bed hungry
~ Climate change is not what South Africans see as their main problem: a survey breaks it down
~ Abiy Ahmed gained power in Ethiopia with the help of young people – four years later he's silencing them
~ Four 'fronts' in the Ukraine-Russia war to look out for as winter bites
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter