Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: The new Gujarat government must pledge to prioritise human rights

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The incoming government in the state of Gujarat must prioritize and uphold human rights for all including religious minorities and human rights defenders who continue to face escalating repression and persecution, Amnesty International said today after the Bharatiya Janata Party won a majority in the state elections for the seventh consecutive time. They will govern […] The post India: The new Gujarat government must pledge to prioritise human rights   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU: Holding people at unofficial detention sites an ‘intentional tactic’ to avoid scrutiny
~ UAE: Don’t deport Egyptian-American dissident to Egypt where he will face torture
~ EU admits Croatia to Schengen Without Regard To Abuses at the Border
~ Human Rights Watch Statement on Coup in Peru
~ Ukraine war: new figures show only one in four Russians support it, but that won't be enough to oust Putin
~ Toilets spew invisible aerosol plumes with every flush – here's the proof, captured by high-powered lasers
~ China wants more people to eat potatoes – how changing national diets could help fix our global food crisis. Podcast
~ How this year's Christmas ads are navigating the cost of living crisis
~ Research has long shown institutional misogyny and racism within the UK's fire services
~ COVID treatments and prevention are still improving – so the longer you can avoid it the better
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter