Human Rights Observatory

EU admits Croatia to Schengen Without Regard To Abuses at the Border

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man holds a banner during a protest against the violent pushbacks of migrants, allegedly conducted by Croatian police, near the border crossing between Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. © 2022 AP Photo/Edo Zulic (Brussels) – The decision on December 8, 2022, by the Council of the European Union to admit Croatia into the Schengen area despite substantiated reports of frequent breaches of EU and international human rights law by Croatian authorities and its border guards shows disregard for the EU’s commitment to fundamental rights, eight leading human rights and…


© Human Rights Watch -
