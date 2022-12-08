Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Watch Statement on Coup in Peru

By Human Rights Watch
Human Rights Watch condemns former President Pedro Castillo's attempt to undermine the rule of law in Peru. On December 7, 2022, the then-president announced the temporary dissolution of Congress and the "reorganization" of the judiciary, the Public Ministry, and other institutions, in what was effectively a coup. The announcement came the same day that Congress was scheduled to vote on whether to remove Castillo from the presidency. The request for his removal was based on investigations into serious cases of corruption against Castillo. In October, the attorney general charged the president and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
