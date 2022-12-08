COVID treatments and prevention are still improving – so the longer you can avoid it the better
By Christina Pagel, Professor of Operational Research, Director of the UCL Clinical Operational Research Unit, UCL
Christian Yates, Senior Lecturer in Mathematical Biology, University of Bath
There seems to be increased complacency around continued COVID infections, and even an attitude that they don’t matter. But they do – and we can reduce the risk.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 8, 2022