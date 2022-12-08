Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could video streaming be as bad for the climate as driving a car? Calculating Internet's hidden carbon footprint

By Stefano Bonetti, Professor of Experimental Condensed Matter Physics, Ca' Foscari University of Venice
Share this article
The energy consumption of Internet use has multiplied by a thousand-fold in 20 years. So how can we better visualise our energy ‘spending’ and reduce carbon emissions?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Our laws fail nature. The government’s plan to overhaul them looks good, but crucial detail is yet to come
~ Online safety: what young people really think about social media, big tech regulation and adults 'overreacting'
~ Is screen addiction real and if so, how widespread is it?
~ Grattan on Friday: Australians are starting to feel the economic pain, but they are not taking it out on Albanese
~ Ukraine war: new figures show only one in four supports war, but that won't be enough to oust Vladimir Putin
~ Tailoring workouts to your menstrual cycle may help your physical fitness – but only if done properly
~ These culturally conscious African fashion designers are leading another sportswear revolution
~ Expert panel: Indonesia's new Criminal Code crosses private boundaries, is anti-democratic, and can easily jail people
~ Tunisia: Domestic Violence Law Not Protecting Women
~ Greece: Problematic Surveillance Bill
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter