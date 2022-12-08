Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

These culturally conscious African fashion designers are leading another sportswear revolution

By Njeri Wangari
“I decided to create something that was tailored for African bodies with a print that represented my tribe,” said Jabulile Gwala, founder of Siko Republik


© Global Voices -
More
