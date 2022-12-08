Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Domestic Violence Law Not Protecting Women

By Human Rights Watch
(Tunis) – Tunisian authorities are failing to protect women from domestic violence despite enacting a strong law in 2017, Human Rights Watch said in a report published today. The 94-page report, “So What If He Hit You?: Addressing Domestic Violence in Tunisia,” found that despite the commitment of some officials and one of the strongest laws against domestic violence in the Middle East and North Africa, poor implementation of the law leaves women at risk of violence. The authorities fail to systematically respond, investigate, and provide protection to women who report violence, and a lack of funding…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
