Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: Problematic Surveillance Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.  © 2022 AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis (Athens, December 8, 2022) – Greece’s lawmakers are considering a draft surveillance law that lacks effective privacy and human rights safeguards, Human Rights Watch said today. Surveillance legislation should not go forward without clear safeguards in place and until the completion of a thorough and independent investigation into a major surveillance scandal implicating the government and its conclusions and recommendations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Expert panel: Indonesia's new Criminal Code crosses private boundaries, is anti-democratic, and can easily jail people
~ Tunisia: Domestic Violence Law Not Protecting Women
~ Indonesia: New Criminal Code Disastrous for Rights
~ South Korea: Online sexual abuse content proliferates as survivors blame Google failings
~ Extreme heat in the midst of the Big Wet for northern Australia – what's going on with the weather?
~ The ultimate no bones day: the death of TikTok pug Noodle shows how we can grieve online for animals we've never met
~ Repairing gullies: the quickest way to improve Great Barrier Reef water quality
~ Lessons from Cianjur: earthquake-prone Indonesia does not have seismic mitigation plan
~ Resolve poll gives Labor huge lead; US Democrats win Georgia Senate runoff
~ Japan Highlights Chinese Government Rights Abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter