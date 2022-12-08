Tolerance.ca
The ultimate no bones day: the death of TikTok pug Noodle shows how we can grieve online for animals we've never met

By Edith Jennifer Hill, PhD Candidate, Flinders University
On the 4th of December, TikTok user @jongraz announced his beloved pet, a pug named Noodle, had died aged 14. The announcement video received over 19 million views and 4 million likes, a testament to how widely loved Noodle was online.

Noodle and his owner Jonathan Graziano went viral on TikTok for their “Bones Day” routine. In the morning, Jonathan would film his attempts to lift Noodle out of bed. If Noodle stood up, it would be a Bones Day.

If he slouched back into bed, appearing to have no bones, it would…The Conversation


© The Conversation
