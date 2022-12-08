Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lessons from Cianjur: earthquake-prone Indonesia does not have seismic mitigation plan

By Jonatan A Lassa, Senior Lecturer, Humanitarian Emergency and Disaster Management and Course Coordinator (Acting) for Master of Public Policy, IFEA College, Charles Darwin University
More than 340 people are dead or missing following a relatively small but shallow 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency reported around…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
