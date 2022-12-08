Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Resolve poll gives Labor huge lead; US Democrats win Georgia Senate runoff

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Latest polling gives the Albanese government a strong lead over the opposition; Victorian election results are close to being finalised.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Indonesia: New Criminal Code Disastrous for Rights
~ South Korea: Online sexual abuse content proliferates as survivors blame Google failings
~ The ultimate no bones day: the death of TikTok pug Noodle shows how we can grieve online for animals we've never met
~ Repairing gullies: the quickest way to improve Great Barrier Reef water quality
~ Lessons from Cianjur: earthquake-prone Indonesia does not have seismic mitigation plan
~ Japan Highlights Chinese Government Rights Abuses
~ Eritrea: 10 Years Behind Bars for Ex-Minister’s Daughter
~ Indonesia's new criminal code isn't just about sex outside marriage. It endangers press and religious freedom
~ Convictions remain rare when police are accused of sexual assault
~ COP15 biodiversity summit in Montréal: Canada failed to meet its 2020 conservation targets. Will 2030 be any better?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter