Human Rights Observatory

Japan Highlights Chinese Government Rights Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image China's President Xi Jinping (R) and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17, 2022. © 2022 Pool for Yomiuri/AP Photo On December 5, Japan’s upper house of parliament, the House of Councilors, approved a resolution highlighting human rights abuses in areas including Xinjiang, Tibet, Inner Mongolia, and Hong Kong. The resolution did not name China, but effectively urged the Chinese government to “explain” the “serious human rights situation” in a “convincing manner” to the international community. It also urged the Japanese government…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
