COP15 biodiversity summit in Montréal: Canada failed to meet its 2020 conservation targets. Will 2030 be any better?
By Tamufor N. Emmanuel, PhD Candidate, Department of Geography, Environment and Geomatics / Guelph Institute of Development Studies, University of Guelph
Robin J. Roth, Professor, Department of Geography, Environment and Geomatics, University of Guelph
As we set conservation goals for the next decade, we need to evaluate what worked and what didn’t in our efforts to meet the 2020 biodiversity conservation targets.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 7, 2022