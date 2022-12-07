Electric vehicles: if the UK is serious about being a major player, here's what needs to happen
By Tom Stacey, Senior Lecturer in Operations and Supply Chain Management, Anglia Ruskin University
Chris Ivory, Director of the Innovative Management Practice Research Centre, Anglia Ruskin University
Elisha Rasif, Associate Lecturer in Supply Chain Management, Anglia Ruskin University
The UK’s efforts to become a global player in electric vehicles (EVs) are back in the spotlight with two government announcements: a £500 million loan guarantee for Ford and a £73 million package to support various smaller clean transport projects.
The loan guarantee is enabling Ford to spend £230 million on its Halewood plant…
- Wednesday, December 7, 2022