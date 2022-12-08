Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
South Korea: Online sexual abuse content proliferates as survivors blame Google failings

By Amnesty International
Women and girls face re-traumatization trying to remove explicit content from internet Google’s inadequate reporting system fails to deliver swift and transparent responses Survivors of online sexual abuse in South Korea have told Amnesty International their suffering has been compounded by Google’s slow and convoluted system for processing content takedown requests. Women and girls targeted […] The post South Korea: Online sexual abuse content proliferates as survivors blame Google failings appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
