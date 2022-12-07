Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Female artists earn less than men. Coming from a diverse cultural background incurs even more of a penalty – but there is good news, too

By David Throsby, Distinguished Professor of Economics, Macquarie University
Katya Petetskaya, Research Project Director at the Department of Economics, Macquarie University
Sunny Y. Shin, Lecturer, Macquarie University
Women artists from a non-English-speaking background suffer a triple earnings penalty. But there is no gender pay gap among remote Indigenous artists.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
