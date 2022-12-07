Female artists earn less than men. Coming from a diverse cultural background incurs even more of a penalty – but there is good news, too
By David Throsby, Distinguished Professor of Economics, Macquarie University
Katya Petetskaya, Research Project Director at the Department of Economics, Macquarie University
Sunny Y. Shin, Lecturer, Macquarie University
Women artists from a non-English-speaking background suffer a triple earnings penalty. But there is no gender pay gap among remote Indigenous artists.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 7, 2022