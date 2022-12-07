Tolerance.ca
Australia wants international students to stay and work after graduation. They find it difficult for 4 reasons

By Danielle H. Heinrichs, Researcher, Griffith Institute of Educational Research, Griffith University
Sarojni Choy, Professor, Professional Vocational and Continuing Education, Griffith University
International students are flooding back to Australian universities. Some predictions say 2023 could even see record numbers of overseas students in the country.

This is not only good news for universities, but potentially good news for Australian employers. Part of the Albanese government’s plan to boost skills in Australia is to try and ensure more students stay longer after they graduate and join the workforce.

Read complete article

© The Conversation -
