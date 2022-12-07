Tolerance.ca
How physios and occupational therapists are helping long COVID sufferers

By Clarice Tang, Senior lecturer in Physiotherapy, Western Sydney University
Karen Liu, Professor in Occupational Therapy, Western Sydney University
We’re still learning about long COVID – but working with a physio or occupational therapist on goal-setting could help you get back into your usual routine.The Conversation


