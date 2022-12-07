Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia runoff: Candidate quality meant fewer Republicans turned out for Walker

By Andra Gillespie, Associate Professor, Political Science, Emory University
Analysis of voting data suggests that in counties across Georgia, a slice of Republicans just couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Herschel Walker.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
More
