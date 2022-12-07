Tolerance.ca
Eritrea: Ten years on, Ciham Ali’s ongoing enforced disappearance ‘a disgrace’

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Eritrean government’s ten-year silence on the whereabouts of Ciham Ali, an Eritrean American who was arrested on 8 December 2012 when she was just 15 years old and held in secret detention ever after, Flavia Mwangovya, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Research and Campaigns in East Africa, the Great Lakes and the […] The post Eritrea: Ten years on, Ciham Ali’s ongoing enforced disappearance ‘a disgrace’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
~ Japan Highlights Chinese Government Rights Abuses
