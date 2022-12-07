Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan Highlights Chinese Government Rights Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image China's President Xi Jinping (R) and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, November 17, 2022. © 2022 Pool for Yomiuri/AP Photo On December 5, Japan’s upper house of parliament, the House of Councilors, approved a resolution highlighting human rights abuses in areas including Xinjiang, Tibet, Inner Mongolia, and Hong Kong. The resolution did not name China, but effectively urged the Chinese government to “explain” the “serious human rights situation” in a “convincing manner” to the international community. It also urged the Japanese government…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Female artists earn less than men. Coming from a diverse cultural background incurs even more of a penalty – but there is good news, too
~ Australia wants international students to stay and work after graduation. They find it difficult for 4 reasons
~ Wage theft has reached pandemic proportions, so why hasn't the Albanese government criminalised it?
~ We live in a time of 'late capitalism'. But what does that mean? And what's so late about it?
~ How physios and occupational therapists are helping long COVID sufferers
~ The oldest DNA ever found reveals a snapshot of a vanished world
~ Can machines invent things without human help? These AI examples show the answer is ‘yes’
~ Georgia runoff: Candidate quality meant fewer Republicans turned out for Walker
~ The fur trade shows us that Canada has a long history of unethical business practices
~ Eritrea: Ten years on, Ciham Ali’s ongoing enforced disappearance ‘a disgrace’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter