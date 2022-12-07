Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China could face a catastrophic COVID surge as it lifts restrictions – here’s how it might play out

By Francois Balloux, Chair Professor, Computational Biology, UCL
China is the only major country which, until now, has continued to enforce a zero-COVID strategy. Other countries, including Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, also sought to eliminate COVID entirely earlier in the pandemic. But all eventually abandoned this approach because of the mounting social and economic costs and the realisation that local elimination of COVID was largely futile and only transient.

China’s strategy, which has relied on measures including mass testing, shutdowns of entire cities…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
