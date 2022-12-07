Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: Poland welcomed refugees with open arms at first, but survey shows relations are becoming more strained

By Félix Krawatzek, Senior Researcher at the Centre for East European and International Studies and Associate Member of Nuffield College, University of Oxford
Piotr Goldstein, Research fellow, Zentrum für Osteuropa und internationale Studien (ZOiS)
Ukrainians were initially welcomed with open arms in Poland, but there are signs the relationship might be becoming a little strained.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
