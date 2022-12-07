Ukraine war: Poland welcomed refugees with open arms at first, but survey shows relations are becoming more strained
By Félix Krawatzek, Senior Researcher at the Centre for East European and International Studies and Associate Member of Nuffield College, University of Oxford
Piotr Goldstein, Research fellow, Zentrum für Osteuropa und internationale Studien (ZOiS)
Ukrainians were initially welcomed with open arms in Poland, but there are signs the relationship might be becoming a little strained.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 7, 2022