Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Using art and song to help bring the world's largest mangrove swamp back from the brink

By Sara Ahmed, Adjunct faculty, humanities and social sciences, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune
Share this article
On the border between India and Bangladesh, the Sundarbans suffer from overexploitation and rising sea levels. With a “Climate Wall” project, a virtual museum is raising awareness and increasing resiliency.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China could face a catastrophic COVID surge as it lifts restrictions – here’s how it might play out
~ Ukraine war: Poland welcomed refugees with open arms at first, but survey shows relations are becoming more strained
~ The forgotten war: what Russia could win from the reignited conflict in Syria
~ Internet search results could be increasing your carbon emissions
~ Why sports sponsorship is unlikely to save cryptocurrency firms from 'crypto winter'
~ How can we slow down youth gun violence? — Podcast
~ To resolve youth violence, Canada must move beyond policing and prison
~ These are the implications of the latest wave of mega-fires for the European Green Deal
~ As homelessness grows, its stark impact on health is becoming clearer across Europe
~ Afghanistan: Amnesty International condemns public execution by the Taliban
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter