Internet search results could be increasing your carbon emissions
By Malte Rödl, Researcher, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences and Honorary Research Fellow, University of Manchester
Jutta Haider, Professor of Information Studies, University of Borås
Almost everyone thinks they know how to use Google, and they usually get the answer they want. Many will intuitively know that the query “milk good for you” leads to different results than “milk bad for you”. The same goes for queries for “climate change” versus “climate hoax”, or for “2020 US Elections valid” versus “stop the steal”.
Since search engines are more a “wish list” than an authoritative source, they can help spread mis- and disinformation which can be
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 7, 2022