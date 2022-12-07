Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To resolve youth violence, Canada must move beyond policing and prison

By Ardavan Eizadirad, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Education, Wilfrid Laurier University
To resolve growing violence in schools, policy conversations about gun violence need to include community programs that dismantle systemic barriers and inequities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
