Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Amnesty International condemns public execution by the Taliban

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the first public execution by the Taliban today since their takeover of power in Afghanistan, Dinushika Dissanayake, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for South Asia, said: “The deplorable return of public executions in Afghanistan is the latest phase in Taliban’s alarming abuse of human rights in the country. They continue to flagrantly flout […] The post Afghanistan: Amnesty International condemns public execution by the Taliban appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China could face a catastrophic COVID surge as it lifts restrictions – here’s how it might play out
~ Ukraine war: Poland welcomed refugees with open arms at first, but survey shows relations are becoming more strained
~ Using art and song to help bring the world's largest mangrove swamp back from the brink
~ The forgotten war: what Russia could win from the reignited conflict in Syria
~ Internet search results could be increasing your carbon emissions
~ Why sports sponsorship is unlikely to save cryptocurrency firms from 'crypto winter'
~ How can we slow down youth gun violence? — Podcast
~ To resolve youth violence, Canada must move beyond policing and prison
~ These are the implications of the latest wave of mega-fires for the European Green Deal
~ As homelessness grows, its stark impact on health is becoming clearer across Europe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter