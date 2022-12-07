Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Northeast Syria: Turkish Strikes Exacerbate Humanitarian Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A fighter of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army take part in a military parade in the countryside of Aleppo Governorate on June 9, 2022, as part of the forces' preparations for military actions on the areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces. © 2022 Anas Alkharboutli/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Beirut) – Turkish airstrikes since November 20, 2022, are inflicting damage on densely populated areas and critical infrastructure across north and northeast Syria and exacerbating an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis for Kurds, Arabs, and other communities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan: Amnesty International condemns public execution by the Taliban
~ Rutland Roman villa: how we found one of the most significant mosaics discovered in the UK
~ Asexual Latter-day Saints face an added dilemma: Finding their place in a tradition focused on marriage
~ Risers, founders, planners and fillers: 4 career paths to get to the top at nonprofits
~ Harnessing the brain's immune cells to stave off Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases
~ Congress is set to codify marriage equality – but the Respect for Marriage Act has a few key limitations
~ Russian troops' poor performance and low morale may worsen during a winter of more discontent
~ Mosquitoes are not repelled by vitamins and other oral supplements you might take
~ Breast cancer patients in South Africa are battling to maintain treatment because of high transport costs
~ What is RET and what does it want? The Radical Economic Transformation faction in South Africa explained
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter