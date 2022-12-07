Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rutland Roman villa: how we found one of the most significant mosaics discovered in the UK

By John S Thomas, Deputy Director of Archaeological Services, University of Leicester
Share this article
Rutland’s Roman villa caused a media storm when it was first discovered in 2020 – now researchers have returned to uncover even more surprises.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Asexual Latter-day Saints face an added dilemma: Finding their place in a tradition focused on marriage
~ Risers, founders, planners and fillers: 4 career paths to get to the top at nonprofits
~ Harnessing the brain's immune cells to stave off Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases
~ Congress is set to codify marriage equality – but the Respect for Marriage Act has a few key limitations
~ Russian troops' poor performance and low morale may worsen during a winter of more discontent
~ Mosquitoes are not repelled by vitamins and other oral supplements you might take
~ Breast cancer patients in South Africa are battling to maintain treatment because of high transport costs
~ What is RET and what does it want? The Radical Economic Transformation faction in South Africa explained
~ Outer space talks are a welcome addition to the US-Africa Leaders Summit - what's on the table
~ Is Labour’s vision of a New Britain any different to the Tories' levelling up?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter