Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Harnessing the brain's immune cells to stave off Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases

By Kristine Zengeler, Ph.D. Candidate in Neuroscience, University of Virginia
Microglia, immune cells disguised as brain cells, are known as the janitors of the brain. Dialing up their usual duties just enough could provide an avenue to treat neurodegenerative disease.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
