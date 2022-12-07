Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Breast cancer patients in South Africa are battling to maintain treatment because of high transport costs

By Jenny Edge, Specialist Consultant / Head: Breast and Endocrine Surgery Unit, Stellenbosch University
Share this article
Services such as chemotherapy are only available in tertiary hospitals located in the country’s urban centres. Transport to these hospitals can be a barrier to care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rutland Roman villa: how we found one of the most significant mosaics discovered in the UK
~ Asexual Latter-day Saints face an added dilemma: Finding their place in a tradition focused on marriage
~ Risers, founders, planners and fillers: 4 career paths to get to the top at nonprofits
~ Harnessing the brain's immune cells to stave off Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases
~ Congress is set to codify marriage equality – but the Respect for Marriage Act has a few key limitations
~ Russian troops' poor performance and low morale may worsen during a winter of more discontent
~ Mosquitoes are not repelled by vitamins and other oral supplements you might take
~ What is RET and what does it want? The Radical Economic Transformation faction in South Africa explained
~ Outer space talks are a welcome addition to the US-Africa Leaders Summit - what's on the table
~ Is Labour’s vision of a New Britain any different to the Tories' levelling up?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter