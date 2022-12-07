Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

At UN Talks, Countries Divided on Approach to Plastics Agreement

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Greenpeace projects messages and plastic waste imagery on a billboard in Uruguay as global leaders come together to discuss a Global Plastics Treaty in Punta del Este, Uruguay.  © 2022 Greenpeace/Manuela Lourenço Delegates from over 150 countries, as well as civil society groups and industry representatives, gathered in Uruguay last week to negotiate a new global treaty limiting plastic pollution. While countries there recognized the health impacts of plastic pollution, discussions about reducing plastic waste also needs to include the source of plastics: fossil fuels.…


© Human Rights Watch -
