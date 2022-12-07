Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to stay warm when you're working from home (without turning the heating on)

By Mike Tipton, Professor of Human and Applied Physiology, University of Portsmouth
Hugh Montgomery, Professor of intensive Care Medicine, UCL
If you’re working from home all or part of the time, the chances are that your home working space is getting chillier as winter sets in. But with heating so expensive right now, having it on all day isn’t really an affordable option. So what can we do to stay warm?

In evolutionary terms, we are tropical animals: when naked and at rest, we’re most comfortable in air around 28°C, with an average skin surface temperature of 33°C. But to survive and function normally, we must also maintain our deep body…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
