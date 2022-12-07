Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

State capture in South Africa by the Gupta family: A lesson on political influence

By Stephanie Wild
Share this article
Growing inequality and uncapped wealth have created a mega-wealthy segment of society. With this money comes influence that may pose a danger to the integrity of domestic policy and sovereignty.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia and US take realist approach to regional influence
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Energy crisis has 'badly damaged' social licence of coal and gas
~ Indonesia has handed over the reins of the G20, but it will still play an influential role. Here's why
~ El Salvador: Widespread Abuses Under State of Emergency
~ Guinea: Ensure Respect for Rights in Massive Iron Ore Project
~ FIFA's mirage of unity: why the World Cup is a vessel for political protest
~ Like Primo Levi at Auschwitz, Behrouz Boochani testifies for the people who lived and died in a prison camp
~ Jailing Indonesians for shark finning in Australian waters doesn't solve the real driver – poverty
~ Family violence can include fire threats and burning. We can do more to protect women
~ Avoiding climate breakdown depends on protecting Earth’s biodiversity -- can the COP15 summit deliver?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter