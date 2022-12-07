Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Like Primo Levi at Auschwitz, Behrouz Boochani testifies for the people who lived and died in a prison camp

By Jordana Silverstein, Historian, The University of Melbourne
Detention at Manus Island was not the same as detention at Auschwitz, writes Jordana Silverstein. But the historical insights from those who were in those places echo through time, across generations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
