Jailing Indonesians for shark finning in Australian waters doesn't solve the real driver – poverty

By Anthony Schuyler Marinac, Lecturer, College of Business, Law and Governance, James Cook University
Fining and jailing Indonesian fishers taking shark fin is a knee-jerk solution. As long as sharks keep vanishing and demand for shark fin soup remains high, illegal fishing will continue.The Conversation


