Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia has handed over the reins of the G20, but it will still play an influential role. Here's why

By Tommy Soesmanto, Deputy Director - Undergraduate Business Programs; Senior Lecturer in Economics and Statistics, Griffith Business School, Griffith University
Yenny Tjoe, Visiting Fellow - Griffith Asia Institute; Scholar in Economics and Development Studies, Griffith Business School, Griffith University
Indonesia has handed the G20 presidency over to India, following a successful summit in Bali last month.

They will continue to play an influential role in the group, comprised of the heads of state of the 20 largest economies in the world, thanks to a burgeoning economy and equal development across the country.

But to stay relevant on the global stage, more needs to be done on climate.

Indonesia’s continuing significance in the global…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
