Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea: Ensure Respect for Rights in Massive Iron Ore Project

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Mist shrouds the Simandou mountains in Guinea, which reportedly contain the largest untapped high-grade iron ore deposit in the world. The companies developing the Simandou mining project tout its potential economic benefits, but it also brings significant environment, human rights, and climate risks. June 4, 2014. © REUTERS/Saliou Samb (Nairobi) – Guinea’s massive Simandou iron ore mine project poses severe risks for communities’ land, water, and environment, Human Rights Watch said today. The mining companies developing Simandou have promised to respect strong human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Indonesia has handed over the reins of the G20, but it will still play an influential role. Here's why
~ El Salvador: Widespread Abuses Under State of Emergency
~ FIFA's mirage of unity: why the World Cup is a vessel for political protest
~ Like Primo Levi at Auschwitz, Behrouz Boochani testifies for the people who lived and died in a prison camp
~ Jailing Indonesians for shark finning in Australian waters doesn't solve the real driver – poverty
~ Family violence can include fire threats and burning. We can do more to protect women
~ Avoiding climate breakdown depends on protecting Earth’s biodiversity -- can the COP15 summit deliver?
~ Proposed Japanese Fertility Law Discriminates Against Lesbians, Single Women
~ Heads or tails: What statistical models tell us about the probability of living beyond 110
~ I'm going to a classical music concert for the first time. What should I know?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter