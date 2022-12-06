Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Avoiding climate breakdown depends on protecting Earth’s biodiversity -- can the COP15 summit deliver?

By Nathan Cooper, Associate Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Share this article
Global biodiversity summits have so far lacked a clear target, but this could change if COP15 agrees on the 30x30 initiative to protect 30% of land and sea by the end of this decade.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Proposed Japanese Fertility Law Discriminates Against Lesbians, Single Women
~ Heads or tails: What statistical models tell us about the probability of living beyond 110
~ I'm going to a classical music concert for the first time. What should I know?
~ UN Member Countries Should Accredit Blocked Human Rights Groups
~ As Fiji prepares to vote, democracy could already be the loser
~ English only? The Emergencies Act inquiry showed Canada's hostility towards francophones
~ The folk philosophy of Bob Dylan: riffs, grifters, history – and a terrific playlist
~ The government wants to change Australia’s referendum laws. How will this affect the Voice to Parliament?
~ 'A life changing experience': how adult literacy programs can keep First Nations people out of the criminal justice system
~ How far has nuclear fusion power come? We could be at a turning point for the technology
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter