Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Proposed Japanese Fertility Law Discriminates Against Lesbians, Single Women

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Human rights activists Mamiko Moda and Satoko Nagamura with their son, who they had in Japan using a donor. © 2022 Private A draft law that may be introduced in the Japanese parliament this month would prohibit doctors from providing fertility treatment to any woman who is not married to a man. The tentatively titled Bill on Specified Assisted Reproductive Technology, seen by Human Rights Watch, would outlaw artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization (IVF) for single women and lesbian couples. If passed, the law would legalize discrimination against single and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
