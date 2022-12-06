Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Member Countries Should Accredit Blocked Human Rights Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The United Nations logo is pictured in front of the United Nations Headquarters building during the 71st United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016.  © 2016 Reuters United Nations member countries in the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) should vote to accredit nine human rights and other civil society organizations whose UN applications have been stuck in limbo due to several countries including China, Russia, and India obstructing the accreditation process. On December 7, ECOSOC’s 54 members will vote on whether…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As Fiji prepares to vote, democracy could already be the loser
~ English only? The Emergencies Act inquiry showed Canada's hostility towards francophones
~ The folk philosophy of Bob Dylan: riffs, grifters, history – and a terrific playlist
~ The government wants to change Australia’s referendum laws. How will this affect the Voice to Parliament?
~ 'A life changing experience': how adult literacy programs can keep First Nations people out of the criminal justice system
~ How far has nuclear fusion power come? We could be at a turning point for the technology
~ Netflix psychiatrist Phil Stutz says 85% of early therapy gains are down to lifestyle changes. Is he right?
~ Workers supporting survivors of gender-based violence are demanding change
~ In 2022, Australia's governments finally got moving on climate. Here's how
~ The first photograph of the entire globe: 50 years on, Blue Marble still inspires
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter