'A life changing experience': how adult literacy programs can keep First Nations people out of the criminal justice system
By Jack Beetson, Executive Director, The Literacy for Life Foundation; Adjunct Professor, University of New England
Melanie Schwartz, Deputy Head of School and Senior Lecturer, UNSW Law, UNSW Sydney
Pat Anderson, Chairperson, Batchelor Institute of Indigenous Tertiary Education
Despite years of discussion and countless reviews, the incarceration rate of First Nations adults continues to increase in Australia. The federal government has said it will address this via “justice reinvestment”. That means funding programs that keep people out of the justice system.
Justice reinvestment reduces ever-growing…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 6, 2022