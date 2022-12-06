Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Netflix psychiatrist Phil Stutz says 85% of early therapy gains are down to lifestyle changes. Is he right?

By Adrienne O'Neil, Professor & Co-Director Food & Mood Centre, Deakin University
Sam Manger, Senior lecturer, James Cook University
Wolfgang Marx, Senior research fellow, Deakin University
Share this article
Changing your eating, exercising, socialising and engagement with nature can help treat depression. Now mental health professionals have some guidelines to shape treatment around lifestyle therapies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As Fiji prepares to vote, democracy could already be the loser
~ English only? The Emergencies Act inquiry showed Canada's hostility towards francophones
~ The folk philosophy of Bob Dylan: riffs, grifters, history – and a terrific playlist
~ The government wants to change Australia’s referendum laws. How will this affect the Voice to Parliament?
~ 'A life changing experience': how adult literacy programs can keep First Nations people out of the criminal justice system
~ How far has nuclear fusion power come? We could be at a turning point for the technology
~ Workers supporting survivors of gender-based violence are demanding change
~ In 2022, Australia's governments finally got moving on climate. Here's how
~ The first photograph of the entire globe: 50 years on, Blue Marble still inspires
~ Disinformation is an epidemic. We’re the vaccine.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter