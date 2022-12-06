Netflix psychiatrist Phil Stutz says 85% of early therapy gains are down to lifestyle changes. Is he right?
By Adrienne O'Neil, Professor & Co-Director Food & Mood Centre, Deakin University
Sam Manger, Senior lecturer, James Cook University
Wolfgang Marx, Senior research fellow, Deakin University
Changing your eating, exercising, socialising and engagement with nature can help treat depression. Now mental health professionals have some guidelines to shape treatment around lifestyle therapies.
