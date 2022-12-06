Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Workers supporting survivors of gender-based violence are demanding change

By Krys Maki, Assistant Professor at the School of Social Innovation, Université Saint-Paul / Saint Paul University
Share this article
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that shelters helping survivors of domestic violence are essential. Retention and recruitment issues in the gender-based violence sector require systemic solutions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As Fiji prepares to vote, democracy could already be the loser
~ English only? The Emergencies Act inquiry showed Canada's hostility towards francophones
~ The folk philosophy of Bob Dylan: riffs, grifters, history – and a terrific playlist
~ The government wants to change Australia’s referendum laws. How will this affect the Voice to Parliament?
~ 'A life changing experience': how adult literacy programs can keep First Nations people out of the criminal justice system
~ How far has nuclear fusion power come? We could be at a turning point for the technology
~ Netflix psychiatrist Phil Stutz says 85% of early therapy gains are down to lifestyle changes. Is he right?
~ In 2022, Australia's governments finally got moving on climate. Here's how
~ The first photograph of the entire globe: 50 years on, Blue Marble still inspires
~ Disinformation is an epidemic. We’re the vaccine.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter