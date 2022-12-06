Working one day a week in person might be the key to happier, more productive employees
By Sam Andrey, Director of Policy & Research, Leadership Lab, Toronto Metropolitan University
Cory Searcy, Professor, Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, & Vice-Provost and Dean of Graduate Studies, Toronto Metropolitan University
Patrick Neumann, Professor, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, Toronto Metropolitan University
In this new world of hybrid work, managers need to create working conditions that build and maintain interpersonal connections, while allowing for both high productivity and superior job satisfaction.
- Tuesday, December 6, 2022