Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Working one day a week in person might be the key to happier, more productive employees

By Sam Andrey, Director of Policy & Research, Leadership Lab, Toronto Metropolitan University
Cory Searcy, Professor, Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, & Vice-Provost and Dean of Graduate Studies, Toronto Metropolitan University
Patrick Neumann, Professor, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, Toronto Metropolitan University
Share this article
In this new world of hybrid work, managers need to create working conditions that build and maintain interpersonal connections, while allowing for both high productivity and superior job satisfaction.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As Fiji prepares to vote, democracy could already be the loser
~ English only? The Emergencies Act inquiry showed Canada's hostility towards francophones
~ The folk philosophy of Bob Dylan: riffs, grifters, history – and a terrific playlist
~ The government wants to change Australia’s referendum laws. How will this affect the Voice to Parliament?
~ 'A life changing experience': how adult literacy programs can keep First Nations people out of the criminal justice system
~ How far has nuclear fusion power come? We could be at a turning point for the technology
~ Netflix psychiatrist Phil Stutz says 85% of early therapy gains are down to lifestyle changes. Is he right?
~ Workers supporting survivors of gender-based violence are demanding change
~ In 2022, Australia's governments finally got moving on climate. Here's how
~ The first photograph of the entire globe: 50 years on, Blue Marble still inspires
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter