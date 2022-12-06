Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Activist Imprisoned for Peaceful Criticism of Security Forces

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hayder Finjan al-Zaidi. © 2022 Private (Beirut) – A criminal court in Baghdad sentenced an activist to three years in prison on December 5, 2022, for alleged criticism of the deceased former head of the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps, Qassim Suleimani, Human Rights Watch said today. On June 6, the authorities detained the activist, Hayder Finjan al-Zaidi, 20, based on a Twitter post he allegedly made that month but released him on bail after 16 days. He and his father Hamid, 66, deny that he posted the criticism, insisting that his Twitter account was hacked. The authorities…


© Human Rights Watch -
