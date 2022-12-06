Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP15: three visions for protecting nature on the table at the UN biodiversity conference

By Harriet Bulkeley, Professor of Geography, Durham University
Share this article
With the dust still settling on the UN climate change summit in Egypt, another round of international talks is beginning in Montreal, Canada. The UN biodiversity conference, otherwise known as COP15, will assemble world leaders to agree on new targets for protecting nature.

The loss of biodiversity – the dizzying variety of life forms from microscopic viruses, bacteria and fungi to towering trees and enormous whales – is accelerating. The last agreement in 2010 yielded the 20 Aichi targets which included halving the rate at which species were being lost and expanding protected habitats…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chinese economic growth may never recover from COVID – here's why
~ New food technologies could release 80% of the world's farmland back to nature
~ How the pandemic affected our approach to reading and interpretation of books
~ The Buddhist and Taoist influences that underpin the Star Wars universe
~ Code-switching: the pressure on people to change how they speak
~ Feeling forgetful after COVID? Study shows the virus can affect short-term memory
~ Elon Musk: business leaders should be compassionate – here's the evidence to prove it
~ Measles: why the World Health Organization has declared it an 'imminent global threat'
~ Skills shortages are plaguing South Africa's economy - policy and social conditions must support their development
~ Music streaming in South Africa – new survey reveals musicians get a raw deal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter