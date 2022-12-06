Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Buddhist and Taoist influences that underpin the Star Wars universe

By Lee Clarke, PhD Candidate in Philosophy, Nottingham Trent University
When George Lucas’s space saga about a fledgling rebellion of Jedi knights fighting the evil Galactic Empire hit cinemas in 1977, few could imagine that it would become one of the most successful film franchises in history.

There were many influences on the mythology and lore director Lucas created for the Star Wars universe. Some cite Joseph Campbell’s study of mythological archetypes, The Hero With a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
