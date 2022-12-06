Feeling forgetful after COVID? Study shows the virus can affect short-term memory
By Aziz Asghar, Senior Lecturer in Neuroscience, Hull York Medical School, University of Hull
Abayomi Salawu, Consultant in Rehabilitation Medicine at the Hull University Teaching Hospital NHS Trust, University of Hull
Heidi Baseler, Senior Lecturer in Imaging Sciences, Hull York Medical School, University of York
Although it’s well known that COVID affects the respiratory system, it’s perhaps less well known that the virus can also affect cognitive function.
Many people with COVID experience a phenomenon commonly called “brain fog”, which can include problems remembering, concentrating and performing daily tasks. Brain fog can also be a symptom of long COVID, where people suffer ongoing COVID symptoms for months, or even years, after infection.
- Tuesday, December 6, 2022